One person has been arrested following an attempted murder in Kingsville.

Provincial Police responded to a 9-1-1 call from a home on Woodycrest Ave. around 11:30pm on Monday night were a 60-year-old man was found suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The OPP say the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

A 32-year-old man remains in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.