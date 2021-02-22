Arrest Made in Leamington Arson Investigation

Provincial police have made an arrest in an arson investigation in Leamington.

As heard on AM800 News, OPP were called to a fire at an apartment building in the 100 block of Talbot Street East around 4:20 a.m. Monday.

No one was hurt, but police and the Ontario Fire Marshal were called into investigate.

Police say a suspect was arrested Thursday and is charged with arson, failing to comply with an undertaking and break and enter.

The name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, according to police.