Arrest Made in Relation to West Windsor Arson

Police have arrested a suspect in a west Windsor arson investigation.

Windsor Police Service was called in after a fire in the 900 block of Bridge Avenue was deemed suspicious on March 7 at around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the Arson Unit identified a suspect and a pick-up truck through its investigation.

A 41-year-old man from Windsor was arrested and charged with arson, break and enter and driving while prohibited Thursday.

Police say the pick-up truck allegedly involved with the arson still hasn't been located.

It's described as a beige coloured 2001 Chevrolet S10 pick-up — Ontario licence plates BC8 5810 may still be attached to the vehicle.

The fire started on the first floor of the home and caused roughly $150,000 in damage. No one was home at the time and there were no injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.