Arrest made in Windsor murder investigation

Another arrest has been made in a Windsor murder investigation.

The investigation was launched back in February after 25-year-old Oyebode Oyenuga disappeared under suspicious circumstances. His remains were found on Walpole Island First Nation on March 17.

Lambton County OPP and Windsor Police Service arrested 28-year-old Saccara Johnson of Windsor on Thursday.

Police arrested 31-year-old Rolf Rodley of Windsor and 40-year-old Dwayne Jahton Blair of Scarborough, Ont. last week.

All three are charged with first-degree murder.

