Arrest warrant issued following residential break-in last month

The Windsor Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for a 27-year-old man following a residential break-in last month.

Back on June 26, 2023, at 10:30 p.m., officers were called about a break-in to an apartment complex on Windsor Avenue downtown.

Police learned that an unknown male climbed onto a balcony and into one of the units through the unlocked patio door.

The homeowner was awake at the time, startling the intruder, who fled back off the balcony.

The homeowner was not injured.

Justin Perkins is wanted for being unlawfully in a dwelling.

He is described as a white male, 5’6”, 150lbs, with short brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

-With files from AM800's Rusty Thomson