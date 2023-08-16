Arrest warrant issued for fraud suspect 

Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in a fraud investigation.

Last month, the financial crimes unit launched an investigation into a report of identity fraud and stolen property.

Officers learned that a female suspect allegedly made multiple credit applications in the victim’s name, causing financial hardship and credit issues.

Police credit tips from the public in being able to identify the suspect as 22-year-old Ava Papadopulos.

Windsor police are searching for 22-year-old Ava Papadopulos who is wanted on a warrant in a fraud investigation. August 16, 2023. (Photo supplied)

Papadopulos is wanted for the following:

· Fraud under $5,000

· Personation with intent to gain an advantage

· Obtaining identity information for a fraudulent offence

· Obtaining credit by fraud

· Using a credit card obtained by crime

Anyone who has information on this suspect should call police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330, or contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchrooks.com.