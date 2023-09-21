Arrest warrant issued for suspect in connection to bomb hoax in Windsor

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect following a bomb threat in Windsor.

On Sept. 15, officers responded to an online report about a bomb having been placed near the Ontario Court of Justice on Chatham Street East.

Officers and K9 explosive-detection dogs conducted a thorough search of the area and ultimately determined there was no threat to the community.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and identified the suspect as 28-year-old Fernando (Sebastian) Guijarro Velastegui.

Investigators applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for Velastegui, a former Windsor resident now believed to be in Ecuador.

Velastegui is currently wanted for public mischief.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.