Arrests made after report of a shot fired on Ouellette and Riverside

Two men face weapons-related charges after reports of shots fired during a physical altercation.

Windsor police say they were on the scene of Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive East after a report of a single shot fired, at midnight on Saturday, October 8.

Police reviewed information given and video surveillance footage.

The police then searched the area and recovered the firearm from a nearby vehicle.

The first of two 35-year-old men, faces charges of intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless about endangering the life or safety of another person, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence or registration, careless use of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and possession contrary to an order.

The second 35-year-old man is facing charges of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence or registration and accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

No injuries are reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

