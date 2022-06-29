Arrests made and a firearm taken off the streets

Arrests have been made and a firearm has been taken off the streets.

On Tuesday, June 28 at approximately 1:00 a.m. officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of Assumption Street for a complaint of an attempted theft.

Officers spoke with the complainant who advised that they frightened off two males attempting to remove a license plate from a vehicle.

A short time later officers observed the two males on foot in the 80 block of Chatham Street West.

Both suspects fled from officers. One suspect was arrested in a nearby nightclub. The second suspect was pursued through an alley and arrested.

Through investigation, officers spoke with witnesses who watched one suspect fleeing from police and heard a dumpster in the alley open and close. Officers searched the dumpster and located and seized a loaded handgun.

Jamil Belfon-Green, a 27-year-old male, is charged with attempted theft under, breach probation, possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, three counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited, three counts of possessing ammunition while prohibited, and contravening section 117 of the Firearms Act.

Devin Mark, a 21-year-old male from Mississauga, is charged with attempted theft under.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.