ArriveCan app causing issues at the border

First it was the PCR test to return, now some Canadians are reporting another issue when it comes to cross border travel: issues with the ArriveCan travel app.

The app is necessary in order to cross into Canada, but glitches coupled with confusion about what information is required, has caused some to receive penalties for not producing what border agents want.

Along with a passport, proof of vaccination and if required, a negative COVID-19 molecular test result, it is mandatory to use ArriveCan.

Speaking on AM800's Morning Drive, Jeff Gilmore the chief of operations for CBSA in Windsor, says the use of the app is not new but for many it may be the first they're hearing of it in order to cross the border.

"The direction that we've just recently received which is implemented immediately when it's operationally feasible we are allowed to help facilitate that travel and either direct that person back to the U.S. in order to submit their ArriveCan or if we have the capacity at our ports of entry they can complete the ArriveCan right there on the spot."

Gilmore says the preference is that people complete the ArriveCan details before arriving at the border.

People have up to 72 hours before their time of crossing to fill in the details.

He says there's a lot of information right now, changing information, specifically around travel right now.

"We always recommend that people go to travel.gc.ca and make sure that you do have the most update to date information," he continued. "Specifically if you're planning trips outside the U.S."

Having filled out information in the ArriveCan app has been necessary for air travel in and out of the country since late 2020.

Gilmore says with time it should be easier for those crossing via the land border.

"The airports it's been a lot better usage there because the airline authorities and airport authorities remind people of what their travel requirements are. And they will help people prior to them boarding the flight to Canada, whereas at the land border you don't get that constant reminder," he said.

In the House of Commons on Monday, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said guidance is being given to CBSA officers so that Canadian travellers can provide the necessary information in person at the border if they don't have the ArriveCan app.