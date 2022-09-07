ArriveCAN must be filled out by Detroit Free Press Marathon runners

Anyone wanting to take part in the Detroit Free Press Marathon will need to following all existing rules to cross the Canada-U.S. border, which includes using the ArriveCAN app.

Organizers are informing runners of mandatory documents to cross the border as the race travels over the Ambassador Bridge and through the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

Officials posted the update on the marathon's website on Wednesday saying they have been notified by the Canadian government that all international race participants will now need to use ArriveCAN as part of their participation in the October race events.

Race day is set for Oct. 16, the first time in three years the race will return to the route involving the two border crossing since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Before race day, on Oct. 13, 14 or 15, you must sign in to your ArriveCAN account and complete the details of your race day travel through Canada in order to meet the 72-hour prior-to-travel window requirement.

The ArriveCan app is available for download on your phone but can also be filled out online.

While doing this step, you will be asked for a destination in Canada. If you are a Canadian resident, please use your home address.

Race organizers say if you are not a Canadian resident, please use the following address:

Ambassador Bridge

780 Huron Church Road

Windsor, ON

N9C 2K2

Canada has a 10-day isolation period for those who test positive for COVID-19. This means if you test positive for COVID-19 anytime after Oct. 5, 2022, you are not allowed to cross into Canada on race day.

On race day, runners crossing the border will need to carry the following three items:

your WHTI-compliant travel document (passport, passport card, enhanced driver's license, etc.),

a digital or paper copy of your proof of vaccination, AND

a digital or paper copy of your ArriveCAN receipt including the 8-digit receipt reference code.

