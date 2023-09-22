Arson blaze causes $850K in damage; six people displaced

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services has released an update to Wednesday's fire in the 3100 block of Baseline Road.

The fire, which was deemed arson, caused $850,000 worth of damage, leaving six people displaced.

At 4 p.m., officers were called to the home for a report of an active fire.

Once at the scene, officers discovered a home on fire and an unconscious person in front of the residence.

The person was rescued by officers and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A suspect who was identified, was expected to be charged with arson, remained in hospital with injuries.

-With files from AM800's Rusty Thomson