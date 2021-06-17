Arson Investigation in Lakeshore

An arson investigation is underway in Lakeshore.

Provincial police say two vehicles at a residence on Diemer Cres. were torched just after 2:30 Thursday morning destroying the vehicles and causing minor damage to the home.

Investigators say a red car was seen leaving the area after the fire started.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit and West Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS) are assisting with the investigation and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office was also consulted.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

