Arson investigation launched after $250,000 fire in Windsor deemed suspicious

The Windsor Police Service has launched an arson investigation after a fire at a commercial building was deemed suspicious.

On April 14, at 2 a.m., officers responded to an active fire at a building in the 1600 block of Drouillard Road.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services were also called to the scene and doused the flames.,

Damage to the building is estimated to be over $250,000. No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit has investigated the scene and determined the fire suspicious in nature.

We urge residents in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence around the time of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.