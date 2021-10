An arson investigation is underway after a fire that caused $200,000 in damage in downtown Windsor.

Crews were called to a home in the 900 block of Wyandotte Street West around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The fire was brought under control quickly, but Windsor fire says the blaze was deemed suspicious.

Windsor police confirmed the Arson Unit is handling the investigation.

No one was hurt, but one person was left homeless after the fire.