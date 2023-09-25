Arson investigation underway after $4-million fire in Amherstburg

The Windsor Police Service is investigating a suspected arson that caused approximately $4 million in damages to two new homes in Amherstburg.

On Sept. 23, at 4 a.m., officers responded to an active fire in 200 block of Cowan Court.

Two new houses in the final stages of construction were on fire when emergency crews arrived.

No injures are reported as the homes were vacant at the time of the incident.

Members of the Arson Unit were called to the scene to investigate and determined the fire was set intentionally.

It was the second time in less than a week that a suspicious fire occurred in these buildings.

Investigators urge residents in the immediate area of the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.