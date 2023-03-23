Arson investigation underway after LaSalle house fire

A house fire in LaSalle earlier this year and is now an arson investigation.

According to LaSalle police, its Criminal Investigation Unit believes the fire at 1077 Reaume Road was intentionally set.

Police say video surveillance shows a person wearing what appears to be a light-coloured jacket exiting a minivan near the home and entering the property shortly before the fire was reported.

Investigators say they are working to gather further evidence and are asking for the public's help with information or video surveillance.

Police say they are trying to identify the person responsible for setting the fire or a potential motive for the arson.

The fire happened in late January and at the time, LaSalle fire chief Ed Thiessen estimated the damage to be at least $400,000.

There were no injuries reported.