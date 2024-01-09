Arson investigation underway in Lakeshore

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit is investigating an arson in Lakeshore.

Provincial police say officers with the Lakeshore detachment along with Lakeshore fire were called to a vehicle fire last Thursday at a home on Oriole Park Drive.

According to police, the investigation determine an unknown individual attended the property and intentionally set the vehicle on fire in the driveway.

Police say the vehicle was destroyed and the blaze also caused damage to the home.

Investigators say a light-coloured Sports Utility Vehicle was seen on security camera in the area at the time of the fire and it's believed to be involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police