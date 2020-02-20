Arson Investigation Underway in Leamington



WINDSOR — Provincial police in Leamington are asking for the public's help.

Police say on Tuesday, February 18th officers were called to an apartment complex on Lutsch Avenue for an arson investigation.

According to police, five suspects, all wearing dark clothing were seen exiting from a light coloured older model mini-van near the intersection of Mill Street East and Bowman Avenue.

Police say a short time later, there was the sound of broken glass and a resident inside the apartment unit, woke up to find his window broken and a Molotov cocktail that failed to ignite in his unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Leamington OPP or Crime Stoppers.