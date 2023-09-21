Arson investigation underway in Leamington

A fire in Leamington earlier this week has turned into an arson investigation.

According to the OPP, officers with the Leamington detachment and Leamington fire responded to a call Tuesday morning on Wigle Street south of Mill Street East for a structure fire.

Police say no injuries are reported after the occupants of the home were removed by firefighters safely.

Investigators determined the blaze was intentionally set by someone attending the property.

Police believe the suspect left the scene travelling southbound on Wigle Street from Mill Street East.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Services are investigating and are asking residents to check their security cameras for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.