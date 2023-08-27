Arson investigators looking for cause of a fire in Windsor

An investigation is underway into a fire in Windsor that displaced four people.

An investigator from Windsor Fire and Rescue and a Windsor police arson investigator are searching for the cause of a fire in the 3800 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Around 6 p.m. on Aug. 26, fire crews were called to a residence after the people living there came home to find fire damage in a basement bedroom.

The fire happened when the people living there were out, but it had already extinguished itself before they returned home.

No one was injured but the fire caused $100,000 in damage.