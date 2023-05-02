Arson & Major Crime Units investigating after body found at house fire

Windsor Police have launched an investigation after a body was found at the scene of a house fire on Monday night.

According to police, on Monday, May 1, at 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a working fire at a residence in the 2500 block of Chandler Road.

Windsor Fire and Rescue crews attended and extinguished the fire, but during the course of the investigation they located the body inside the residence.

The Arson Unit and Major Crimes Unit has now taken over the investigation and are working to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body.

At this time, police say the investigation is still ongoing and that it's too early to provide further details.

Investigators are looking for witnesses, as well as video surveillance or dashcam footage, taken in the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, or the Arson Unit ext. 4330.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.