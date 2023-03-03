Art Alley receives $125,000 in government support through My Main Street program

An 'Art Alley' project downtown has received funding and been selected for the My Main Street Community Activator program.

The Downtown Windsor Business Revitalization Association announced that the 'Art Alley' project has been selected for the My Main Street program and has received $125,000 to further support downtown Windsor's urban gallery.

Through the Government of Canada and delivered by the Canadian Urban Institute, downtown Windsor will feature a vibrant, luminous, walkable art setting that will draw visitors and increase foot traffic to shops, restaurants and other downtown spaces.

The DWBIA is supported by My Main Street-a two-year, $23.25-million investment by the federal government.



Downtown Windsor's 'Art Alley' is a continuous project with art installations in the core including Graffiti Art, Lampshade Art, Indigenous Art, Neon Light Art, Sky Art, Lock Art and Shadow Art installations which are set to be completed this month.

The projects are in collaboration with 12 local and provincial artists, the City of Windsor, the Downtown Windsor Districting Committee, and the DWBIA.

With over 250 feet of space, the interactive artworks are intended to revitalize two downtown alleyways - Art Alley and WIFF Alley.

