'Art Alley' unveiled in downtown Windsor

There is something new in downtown Windsor.

The Downtown Windsor Business Revitalization Association along with the Downtown Windsor BIA have unveiled phase one of "Art Alley."

It's located between Pelissier Street and Ouellette Avenue from Maiden Lane to Park Street and includes graffiti art and lampshade art installation.

Pat Papadeas is vice chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Revitalization Association, and says more work will be done on the alley.

"When we took a look at the lampshade art and this is just phase one of the installation, we're going to be really excited to be unveiling it, it was truly remarkable of community members coming together and saying these are the things we can have in these spaces."

Papadeas hopes the alley attracts more people to the downtown core.

"We can activate, we can expand the night market and the farmers market so that brings people down here, that creates events but also businesses now who have fronts facing Ouellette Avenue, you're going to start seeing them putting out tables in the back or opening up the back entrance and so it really creates that activity down the alley," he said.

The cost of the project is $25,000.

It was supported by the federal government, Foundations of Canada and the WindsorEssex Community Foundation.

In total, 12 projects in Windsor-Essex received funding totalling $255,000.