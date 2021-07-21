Art by the River Returns to Fort Malden National Historic Site

A popular summer event is returning after being cancelled last year due to the COVD-19 pandemic.

Art by the River is set to return the weekend of August 28 and 29.

It will take place at Fort Malden National Historic Site in Amherstburg and is the first festival to be held in Windsor-Essex since the beginning of the pandemic.

Event co-chair Candice-Rose Gagnon says there will be some adjustments but the event is a go after getting approval from the health unit and Fort Malden.

She says organizers decided earlier this year, if the provincial government allowed in person events, the festival would happen.

"A lot of big festivals have drawn back or gone online or doing other things, we're excited to be the for front of events in Ontario right now and that's so exciting for me," she says.

Art by the River — Amherstburg, ON, Aug. 27, 2017 (Photo by AM800's Lauren Oakley)

Gagnon says this year's event will have reduced capacity and one way traffic flow.

"We're still going to offer a lot of great artists and artisans from across Ontario but we are going to do things that will eliminate the amount of surfaces people are touching, eliminate the traffic flow of stopping and going," says Gagnon. "This is going to have a nice seamless show that people can walk booth to booth and feel safe."

It's the 54th year for the event but due to COVID-19 restrictions, it will not include onsite food concessions, live entertainment, or live artists workshops.

The event is the main fundraiser for the Gibson Gallery, which is ran by a volunteer board of directors.