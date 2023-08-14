Art exhibition opens showcasing the work of artists experiencing homelessness in Windsor

An art exhibition now open in the city is showcasing the work of artists who happen to be experiencing homelessness in Windsor.

'Colours of Resilience' is on display at Artspeak Gallery, located at 1942 Wyandotte Street E until August 27.

Organizer of the the exhibition, Batool, says she was inspired by her time working as a mental health support worker at the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub.

"When I saw how much creativity was within this community, I wanted to amplify their voices and give them the same opportunities that artists who aren't experiencing homelessness have. There is one specific participant, their name is Anne Reno, they make hyper surrealist art. They were a huge inspiration for this project to come to life."

She says that if the people involved were not homeless, their work would be a lot more visible and they would have better opportunities.

"Just because of someone's life circumstances, it doesn't mean they should have to take a backseat in to their own life. If all someone needs is a little push in the right direction, then as people who live in stability, we should give them that push."

She says every artist involved will make full commission on each piece of art that is sold.

"We also have a few pieces that were created by volunteers. We also have a local designer, Designs by Sav, who made a piece for it. So some of the commission will go towards them for assisting with the project, but then also any piece done by a volunteer, they get to chose the local day program or shelter program to donate the proceeds to."

There will be an opening reception held on Friday, August 18 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Artspeak Gallery with live music, food, the start of the silent auction including some of the artists involved expected to appear.

Batool says they are also accepting clothing donations until August 27. She says they are most in need of men's small pants, men's boxers and socks.

Donations can be made at Artspeak during regular business hours.