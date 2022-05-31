Art in the Park returns after two year hiatus

Art in the Park returns this weekend after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) hosts the event and has been able to raise and donate millions of dollars to support local and international projects with proceeds from events such as Art in the Park.

Event co-chair Allan Kidd says vendors are excited to be back.

"We have had no trouble filling it up with artist exhibitors, and food and beverage vendors," says Kidd. "But of course there was some casualties, you know, these artists are living lean many of them, and some of those businesses did not survive."

He says vendors range from art, food, drinks, and entertainment.

"There's a lot of culinary items, and clothing, and jewellery, not just plain old art," he says. "And likewise, I mean it's an experience for the foodie's too."

This year, a free shuttle service is being offered from Devonshire Mall to the event at Willistead Manor, or parking will be available on Kildare Road, south of the park.

Art in the Park runs June 4 and 5. Admission for adults is $7, kids under 12 are free. Pre-paid tickets are also available on the Art in the Park website.