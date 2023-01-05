Art Windsor-Essex seeking permit for temporary art installation in Sandwich Town

A request for temporary artwork displays in Sandwich Town will be up for discussion at the first Development & Heritage Standing Committee Meeting of 2023.

Art Windsor-Essex is looking for a Heritage Permit for the temporary installation, up to 24 months, of framed reproduction artwork to be displayed at five locations within the Sandwich Heritage Conservation District.

The request is part of a larger project, Look Again! Outside, which officials say began with the installation of works in downtown Windsor.

Works have since been installed in Amherstburg, and on the St. Clair College campus as well.

Associate Curator of Projects and Partnerships, Nadja Pelkey, says they're very excited to be expanding the program.

She says for the project they've been working with a co-curator, Reginald S. Tolson, who lives in the area.

"Reginald has selected the works for this neighbourhood based on his ideas about the past, present and future of the neighbourhood," she continued. "So he'll be preparing some materials to talk about how they feel about their neighbourhood, and really using our collection to share their ideas."

In total there will be 21 new reproductions installed this spring, if the committee gives the project the green light, all featuring works from the Art Windsor-Essex collection.

Pelkey says it's a very approachable way for people to interact with the art works.

"In the gallery space you can only get so close to them, but when they're there installed as reproductions outside you can really interact with the works in a new way. And it's a really fun way to re-envision your neighbourhood too, because you wouldn't expect to see a painting on the sidewalk."

She says Sandwich Town is a historical district, so they have to be very careful about how they construct things and frame them to fit with the mood of the neighbourhood.

"You'll notice the ones downtown are painted steel, and they really blend in with the furniture. So this step is just a kind of way to make sure that what we're doing is in line with the neighbourhood, while also being able to present works that are Reginald's vision of the past, present and future of Sandwich," she said.

Pelkey says the project in Sandwich is part of a larger expansion into every Business Improvement Association area in Windsor.

The meeting will take place in council chambers on Monday, January 9, at 4:30 p.m.