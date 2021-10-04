Artificial turf field in Windsor to be considered during budget talks

A proposal for a city-run sports field using artificial turf will be discussed during the City of Windsor's 2022 Capital Budget deliberations.

City Council referred a report about a field west of the WFCU Centre until Capital Budget deliberations due to a potential opportunity that could be available by that time.

City Council decided Monday to refer the report until then to avoid any potential redundancies should the other unspecified opportunity become available to allow for an artificial turf sports field.

The price tag for the proposed sports field west of the WFCU Centre is $2.5-million.

The Essex Soccer Association has promised $400,000 towards the project.