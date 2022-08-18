'Artist/Something else' exhibition begins this week

A new art exhibition begins in Windsor this week.

'Artist/Something else' will feature the works of Bela Varga and Fiona Magor.

The exhibition aims to showcase local artists while highlighting the importance of self-recognition versus community understanding when it comes to being an artist.

Visitors can also purchase keychains, digital prints and mini sculptures using the Art Vending Machine.

Exhibition Curator Kristina Bradt says the idea for this began with a survey asking people about their artist identity.

"This whole show is supposed to highlight artists that may not be artists full time. They might be an artist and an administrator or a teacher, or maybe they worked in retail and have another day job. We want to be able to showcase what it means to be an artist in all those shapes and forms."

Bradt says the vending machine is a fun and accessible way to see the artwork.

"You spend $4 and every single capsule will come out with artwork by a local artist that's been created. You can get a keychain, a digital print, a sticker, we are adding some new stuff to the vending machine for this exhibition so there's also mini sculptures by an artist local here."

She says Artist/Something else is an event anyone can enjoy, regardless of experience.

"You don't have to have that conceptual understanding of art, it's okay to have that and you can get it from the exhibition but it's not something that is expected from a visitor coming by to check it out. It's all ages, anyone can come by I am looking forward to seeing what the community thinks."

The event begins on Friday, August 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m and will continue until October.