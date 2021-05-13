Artists Getting Set to Restore Vandalized Sandwich Town Black History Murals

Work is underway to restore Black history murals vandalized earlier this month in Sandwich Town.

As heard on AM800, a mural dedicated to Howard Watkins, Canada's second African-Canadian detective, had been defaced with blue spray paint with the culprit yet to be apprehended.

Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante says the original artists are getting set to restore the panels and are investigating ways to better protect them moving forward.

Costante says the outcry from the public has been a reminder of how compassionate the local community is.

"The idea is to look at ways in which the murals can be restored without compromising them. There are murals that were brought together by the community and everyone has an interest in ensuring that they are protected and that they really exemplify our rich history here in Sandwich."

Costante says he's been hearing from residents since news of the graffiti broke.

"There was a lot of frustration and just disappointment from the community to say why do people in their right minds do this? It was a very frustrating day for me, but I'm so pleased that as soon as I reached out to administration they immediately got the wheels in motion to rectify this."

Costante says several community members have offered to help as well.

"I know a lot of members of the community took an interest in this and it really is a reflection of how tight knit, compassionate, caring and diligent our community is and protective our community is over these murals."

The murals are located in Paterson Park in the 3000-block of Sandwich St.

Police are still on the lookout for the vandals and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.