As clock ticks for Montreal nature talks, UN official warns of 'trust deficit'

The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations says the ongoing tension around public financing to save nature stem from a ``trust deficit'' because wealthier countries have failed to fulfil their financing promises to developing nations in the past.

Amina Mohammed joined the COP15 nature talks in Montreal this week as negotiations went their way toward Monday's finish line with no certainty yet that a new biodiversity agreement will be reached.

The pinnacle target to protect 30 per cent of land and marine area by 2030 has yet to be agreed to, with some developing nations and Indigenous communities saying they fear they will be forced from lands that they have already been conserving for decades.

But the fight between wealthier nations and developing countries about funding the estimated US$700 billion annual price tag to conserve nature may be the harder chasm to close.

Mohammed says that over the past few years, a sense of mistrust has arisen as wealthy countries' financial promises, on climate action and adaptation in particular, have fallen short.

She says every country has to do everything it can to overcome that ``trust deficit'' because allowing nature to be destroyed at current rates will lead to the downfall of humanity.