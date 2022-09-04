Assault and bicycle theft in downtown Windsor

A victim has suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries following an alleged random act of violence in downtown Windsor this weekend.

On Saturday, September 3, just after 11 a.m., Windsor police were called to Park Street West and Pelissier Street in regards to an assault.

Through investigation, police found that the victim approached the suspect, who they thought was in distress.

Following the assault, the suspect, allegedly rode off with the victim's bicycle, which the police have since recovered.

Photo courtesy of Windsor Police Services

Police are describing the accused as a white male, around the age of 30 to 35 years old, with dark brown hair, and a beard.

He was last seen shirtless, wearing dark pants, white shoes and a black drawstring backpack with a Nike Logo on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service's Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.