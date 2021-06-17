Assault Charges Laid After an Altercation in Lakeshore

Three people have been charged in connection with an altercation in Lakeview Park West Beach in Lakeshore.

Around 9:45 p.m. on June 13, OPP responded to a disturbance at Lakeview Park West Beach on River Street.

Investigators say several people became involved in an altercation which resulted in alleged assaults occurring.

No injuries were reported.

A 43-year-old Tecumseh man is facing five counts of assault, a 35-year-old Tecumseh woman is facing four assault charges while a 35-year-old London man faces two assault charges.

