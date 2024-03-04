Assault in Harrow leads to charges

Charges have been laid after an assault in Harrow.

Provincial police say officers from the Essex Detachment responded to an assault on Queen Street early Saturday morning.

According to police, there was a confrontation between two people and one man was injured.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The OPP say there was a heavy police presence in Harrow and the accused was taken into custody without incident around 10 a.m.

A 41-year-old from Essex is charged with assault and assault with a weapon.