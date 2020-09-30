Assault Investigation Turns into Homicide

A Windsor man has been charged in a homicide investigation following a fight between two men.

Shortly after midnight on September 23, patrol officers responded to a report of a fight in the area of Seminole Street and Tourangeau Road where a crowd was gathered and man was found on the ground while an alleged aggressor fled the scene on foot.

Witnesses say the two men were known to each other and both had been inside a bar in the 3900 block of Seminole Street earlier in the evening.

At 1:30 a.m. officers found the second male reportedly involved in the incident, he was arrested without incident and charged with assault causing bodily harm – however, on Sunday, the victim died as a result of his injuries and the investigation was reclassified as a homicide.

Ryan Taylor, 31, is charged with one count of Second Degree Murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.