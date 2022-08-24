Assault suspect arrested but another suspect remains wanted
The Windsor Police Service has arrested another suspect in connection to an assault earlier this month, but one more suspect is still being sought.
Police say 23-year-old Yaser Alanuz of Windsor was arrested Aug. 23 and is now facing charges of robbery and assault causing bodily harm.
The arrest stems from investigation launched Aug. 2 after patrol officers were called to the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue for a report of an assault.
Through investigation, officers learned an adult male was assaulted and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the process.
On Aug. 10, a 25-year-old and 26-year-old male, both from Windsor, were arrested and charged with assault cause bodily harm in connection with the case.
The Windsor Police Service is still looking for Van Jean-Dedieu (pictured) as he's wanted on a charge in connection to an assault investigation in Windsor. Aug. 24, 2022 (Image courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)
Police are still looking for Van Jean-Dedieu, a 25-year-old male from Windsor, who's wanted on a charge of assault causing bodily harm.
He is described as a black man, 6'2", 160 lbs., with a slender build, brown eyes, and black hair.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Van Jean-Dedieu is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.