Assault with Blunt Object Results in Charges

A Windsor man is is facing multiple charges following an assault in the city.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Highland Avenue near Tecumseh road east on September 16 and was originally reported as a possible stabbing,

According to police, the victim had not been stabbed but It was determined that he had been assaulted with a blunt object by another man.

On Saturday September 19, patrol officers saw a person believed to be the suspect in the 1600 block of Hall Avenue near Hanna Street and the 41 year old was arrested without incident.

He faces chareges of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.