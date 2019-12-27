Assumption Church Packed for Christmas Masses

The Christmas spirit was alive and well at Assumption Church in west Windsor.

For the first time in more than five years, the church held Christmas masses including a midnight mass.

Paul Mullins is a parishioner and is also leading the fundraising efforts for the restoration of the church.

He says more than 1700 people attended the four Christmas masses at the church.

"The 5:30 mass and the midnight mass were both full houses and I couldn't have asked for a better celebration, better atmosphere, it was as good as you could hope for it could be," says Mullins.

Paul Mullins announces the launch of a Gold Star Campaign to raise funds to fix the paint and plaster. November 29, 2019

Mullins says the response from the community was terrific for the Christmas masses.

"The interest had certainly been very high, a lot of people had called wanting to know if there was going to be a midnight mass in particular and to see the full house there for that occasion was very beautiful and very reassuring," says Mullins.

Masses resumed at the 174-year-old church in September.

Assumption Parish is the oldest parish in Canada, west of Montreal.