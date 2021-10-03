Assumption Church restoration 'moving along nicely'

Things are moving along nicely on the restoration of Windsor's Assumption Church.

This from parishioner and fundraiser Paul Mullins who says within the next few days, all interior work on the east side of the church will be completed.

While fundraising continues to be a challenge, Mullins says the church received a $500,000 donation from a local businessman a few weeks ago which has ensured the project can move forward.

He says work now begins on the west side of the building.

"All of the painting on the east side has been virtually completed and the work on the west side, if you went up in the attic you'd see how the insulation has been removed and that the work is progressing up in that area."

Mullins says he's happy with the work that's been done so far.

"I'm gratified with the amount of support we received. It's embarrassing to continue to ask for more, the pandemic has been challenging because there's so many other needs, but this is a project that just has to get done."

The 174-year old church reopened in September 2019 after being closed for roughly five years due to its deteriorating condition.

Assumption Parish is the oldest parish in Canada, west of Montreal.