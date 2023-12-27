Assumption College Catholic High School students give back to the community

A holiday tradition continued at a local high school.

Prior to the holiday break, students at Assumption College Catholic High School participated in the 5th annual 'Christmas Service Days.'

Students from eight classes picked up over 120 bags of trash from the west end, handed out more than 160 Christmas cards to long term care homes in the community and donated roughly 100 bags and toiletries to the downtown mission.

Teacher John Talerico says the initiative exemplified compassion and selflessness.

"It's a testament to the positive impact they can have when everyone chipped in for a common goal to give back," says Talerico.

He says it was a heartwarming initiative.

"By providing support to the homeless engaging in the initiatives, it builds a stronger connection to their area and it really had a ripple effect," he says. "A lot of other classes pitched in and you saw the positive change around the school community leading up to Christmas. It really gave a true meaning to the holidays."

Photo courtesy: Assumption College Catholic High School

Talerico is hoping the initiative grows every year.

"We're going to try and get as many classes involved as possible and the possibility to opening it up to other schools and really make an impact in the region," says Talerico.

Talerico says in five years, different classes from different departments have all pitched in to help out with the school's service days.