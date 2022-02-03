Assumption Middle School students shoveling away snow in the community

About 20 students in Grade 7 and 8 at Assumption College Catholic Middle School in Windsor are giving back to the community.

They're shovelling driveways and sidewalks for residents living near the school.

Vice principal Janet Gursoy says the students came prepared for the weather.

"One of our grade 8 teachers had an amazing idea to make our kids come on out and be some snow angels," says Gursoy. "A bunch of them brought some shovels and we rustled up some more around the school.

Gursoy says they're out in the neighbourhood shovelling driveways and sidewalks.

"They've all really rallied together," says Gursoy. "We've had lots of neighbours, elderly coming out to the doors with big thank-yous and stories of their children going to Assumption."

Assumption College Catholic Middle School is located on Huron Church Road near Girardot Street.

Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex has received about 15 centimetres of snow already with another four to five centimetres expected.

Grade 7 and 8 students from Assumption College Catholic Middle School shovel driveways and sidewalks, February 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Staff from Assumption College Catholic Middle School)