AstraZeneca Recipients 'Made the Right Choice' says MOH

The region's top doctor says Windsor-Essex residents who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made the right choice.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says it was the right choice because it was the first vaccine available to them in the fight against COVID-19.

He says more than 37,000 local residents received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"When you have that high number of cases in the community, you definitely want to protect yourself by getting the first dose that's available to you," he says.

Dr. Ahmed says residents who received the first dose, should not be worried about the second dose.

"We'll provide them with the best available scientific advice and for people who have received their first doses and didn't experience any symptoms it will be unlikely that they will get any reactions from the second doses if we move in that direction," says Dr. Ahmed.

He adds there are also risks with medications.

"There are different levels of risks associated with each of the medication we use and sometimes these risks are much higher than what we are seeing with AstraZeneca or some of the other vaccines we are talking about," he says.

Ontario announced on Tuesday, it is suspending giving out first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr. David Williams, the province's chief medical officer of health said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution because of increased instances of a rare blood clotting disorder linked to the shot.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been linked to a new blood clotting syndrome that is extremely rare but can be fatal.

In Canada, at least 12 cases have been confirmed out of more than two million doses given and three women have died.