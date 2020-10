For the second time, the Houston Astros have avoided elimination in MLB's American Leage Championship Series.

Carlos Correa went deep in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Astros won 4-3 to cut Tampa Bay's lead to 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

The Tampa Bay Rays will try once more Friday night in Game 6 of the ALCS at San Diego's Petco Park.