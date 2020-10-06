Astros Double A's For 1-0 Series Lead

Carlos Correa homered twice and drove in four as the Houston Astros outslugged the Oakland A's 10-5 in Game One of their American League Division Series in Los Angeles.

Alex Bregman also went deep and Jose Altuve hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a four-run sixth for Houston, which trailed 5-3 through five innings.

Blake Taylor picked up the win in relief.

Khris Davis, Matt Olson and Sean Murphy all homered for the A's in defeat. J.B. Wendelken took the loss.

Game Two of the best-of-five set is Tuesday.



with files from Associated Press