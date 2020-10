The Houston Astros are a win away from overcoming a 3-0 deficit in the American League Championship Series.

George Springer and Jose Altuve powered a four run rally in the fifth inning as Houston beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-4 to force a deciding Game 7.

Houston has won three straight to tie the series 3-3.

Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday with the first pitch set to go at 8:37pm.