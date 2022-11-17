Astros' Verlander wins third Cy Young Award

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has won his third career AL Cy Young Award.

The 39-year-old earns the honor after leading the American League with 18 wins and a 1.75 ERA in 28 starts this past season.

Verlander returned after missing all of 2021 due to Tommy John surgery, helping Houston win its second World Series title.

He beat out fellow finalists Dylan Cease of the White Sox and Toronto's Alek Manoah.

Verlander also won the award in 2019 and 2011.

