ASWE partnering up with local Tim Hortons for Coffee Break fundraiser

The Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County is teaming up with local Tim Hortons owners to raise important funds.

Coffee Break, an annual fundraiser which raises money for ASWE and raises awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia's across Windsor and Essex County, is back this year after officially launching on September 21.

Originally, Coffee Break was a provincial initiative, but now each local society is putting on their own fundraiser.

The local version will run as a three month pilot project, with Windsor and Essex County Tim Hortons restaurant owners as the coffee sponsor.

Merissa Mills, ASWE Community Engagement and Volunteer Coordinator, says the it works is businesses, faith groups, friends, and families can reach out to the society and request a Coffee Break kit.

"We will drop off a kit containing Tim Hortons coffee and supplies, some Alzheimer Society swag, and a little bit of information and educational supplies. Then people can gather up their unspent coffee change and make a donation to the Alzheimer Society."

Mills says all of the money raised will go towards supporting services and programs.

She says the agreement is not with certain stores, but rather the support given to the society comes out of an area budget from all the local Tim Hortons locations.

"So we're really grateful for Tim Hortons partnering with us for this. It makes a huge difference to us because it essentially doesn't cost us anything and we're able to raise a significant amount of funds every year through the Coffee Break fundraiser."

Mill says to have a well known brand in Tim Hortons alongside them gives them confidence that the initiative will be a success, but they don't have any specific fundraising goals.

"It is the first time that we're running a project like this, so we don't have any specific goal or expectation. We're really looking to just see what we can do, hoping for the best, and to see what we could do in a year based on the three month pilot project."

Mills says if the pilot, which will run until December 21, is successful then they'll look at extending the contract to make it a year round venture.

Anyone looking to sign up for a Coffee Break, or to learn more, can contact the Alzheimer Society at 519-974-2220 ext. 237.