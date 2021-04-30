iHeartRadio
Asymptomatic Testing Open to Lasalle, Amherstburg School Communities

It's LaSalle and Amherstburg's turn for free, voluntary COVID-19 testing being offered by the region's four school boards.

The testing will be available for in-person students, staff and children at day cares who are not currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (asymptomatic) but want to get tested.

The next clinic run Lifelabs, will be Saturday at Sandwich Secondary School, 7050 Malden Rd., LaSalle. 

This will be open for:

  • Sandwich Secondary School
  • St. Thomas of Villanova High School
  • Western Secondary School
  • General Amherst High School
  • Holy Cross Catholic School
  • Sandwich West Public School
  • Sacred heart Catholic School
  • LaSalle Public School
  • St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School
  • Prince Andrew Public School
  • Stella maris catholic School
  • Malden Central Public School
  • Amherstburg Public School
  • Anderdon Public School
  • Ecole Elementaire catholique Mgr-Augustin-Caron
  • Ecole Elementaire catholique St-Jean-Baptiste
  • Ecole Elementaire catholique Ste-Ursule.

