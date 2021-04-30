Asymptomatic Testing Open to Lasalle, Amherstburg School Communities
It's LaSalle and Amherstburg's turn for free, voluntary COVID-19 testing being offered by the region's four school boards.
The testing will be available for in-person students, staff and children at day cares who are not currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (asymptomatic) but want to get tested.
The next clinic run Lifelabs, will be Saturday at Sandwich Secondary School, 7050 Malden Rd., LaSalle.
This will be open for:
- Sandwich Secondary School
- St. Thomas of Villanova High School
- Western Secondary School
- General Amherst High School
- Holy Cross Catholic School
- Sandwich West Public School
- Sacred heart Catholic School
- LaSalle Public School
- St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School
- Prince Andrew Public School
- Stella maris catholic School
- Malden Central Public School
- Amherstburg Public School
- Anderdon Public School
- Ecole Elementaire catholique Mgr-Augustin-Caron
- Ecole Elementaire catholique St-Jean-Baptiste
- Ecole Elementaire catholique Ste-Ursule.