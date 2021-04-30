Asymptomatic Testing Open to Lasalle, Amherstburg School Communities

It's LaSalle and Amherstburg's turn for free, voluntary COVID-19 testing being offered by the region's four school boards.

The testing will be available for in-person students, staff and children at day cares who are not currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (asymptomatic) but want to get tested.

The next clinic run Lifelabs, will be Saturday at Sandwich Secondary School, 7050 Malden Rd., LaSalle.

This will be open for: