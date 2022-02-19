At least 100 arrests made at Ottawa protest

Police officers descended on anti-government protesters in Ottawa on Friday, arresting at least 100 people and towing vehicles in a push to end a three-week occupation that has seen the city's downtown grind to a halt.

Interim Police Chief Steve Bell says they have a well-articulated plan and will keep at it until the streets are given back to the people who live and work there.

The police action, which includes the R-C-M-P, Ontario Provincial Police, local officers and units from other cities, followed an initial round of arrests on Thursday against key organizers.

